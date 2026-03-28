Edon Zhegrova was regarded as an exciting player during his time at Lille, consistently delivering strong performances whenever he featured. His creativity and attacking threat made him one of the standout players in Ligue 1, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

When he expressed a desire to leave the French side, many leading teams showed interest in securing his signature. Despite concerns surrounding his long term injury and its potential after effects, suitors remained confident in his ability to perform at a high level.

Difficult Spell at Juventus

Juventus were among the clubs pursuing him and ultimately won the race for his signature after allowing Nicolas Gonzalez to join Atletico Madrid on loan. The move was seen as a significant opportunity for both the player and the club.

However, his time in Turin has not unfolded as expected. Zhegrova has struggled to meet the high standards required, and his performances have raised questions about whether the transfer was the right decision.

The club continues to hope that he can rediscover his best form, but there has been little indication of improvement so far. His difficulties have persisted, and he has yet to establish himself as a reliable option within the squad.

International Setback

According to Tuttojuve, his situation has not improved during the international break, where his performances have also come under scrutiny. The report suggests that he failed to make a positive impression while on duty with Kosovo.

It was considered surprising that he received a call-up in the first place, and he was ultimately not selected to play in the match against Slovakia. He remained on the bench for the entire game, highlighting his current struggles.

This development is particularly disappointing given his status as a Juventus player, especially when compared with his national teammates. It underlines the challenges he is facing and raises further concerns about his ability to fulfil expectations at the highest level.