Juventus football club has had its 15-point penalty revoked by the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal, pending a new trial to clarify the capital gains controversy. The bans on Andrea Agnelli, Maurizio Arrivabene, Federico Cherubini and current Tottenham Hotspur director Fabio Paratici are not revoked, however.

The ruling means that Juventus will move up to third place in Serie A on 59 points, pushing Roma, Milan and Inter down. Pavel Nedved and several other members of the board have been cleared completely, as reported by Football Italia.

Juventus lawyers had hoped to have the entire verdict revoked, but the case will now be litigated all over again, probably with even more evidence involving other clubs.

There is confusion as to why the FIGC imposed a 15-point penalty when its own prosecutor had only requested nine points in January. The verdict demands that the court explain the “causal nature” behind the penalty for behaviour that did not have a direct influence on the results. It will be the third time the Federal Court of Justice has had to decide on the same situation involving Juventus.

The ruling raises questions over why only Juventus saw their situation overturned when in April 2022 all 11 clubs and 59 individuals were cleared of artificially inflating transfer fees to boost capital gains. Juventus alone had that verdict overturned on appeal in January 2023 because of new evidence provided by the Prisma police investigation.

In conclusion, the latest ruling means that Juventus will not face any points deduction this season, but the case will be re-evaluated, and any punishment will apply to the 2023-24 season.