Juventus made a major leap towards Champions League qualification after beating Bologna at the Allianz Stadium by two unanswered goals.

Juventus & Bologna starting lineup

Luciano Spalletti started with a 3-4-2-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Jeremie Boga and Francisco Conceicao in support, as Kenan Yildiz wasn’t deemed fit enough to start. The same goes to Khephren Thuram, who was replaced by Weston McKennie in the double pivot alongside Manuel Locatelli, while Emil Holm and Andrea Cambiaso occupied the wing-back slots.

On the other hand, Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano maintained his tried-and-trusted 4-2-3-1 system, while making changes to the personnel following the heavy defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday. Santiago Castro led the charge, with Simon Sohm behind him, flanked by Riccardo Orsolini and Nicolo Cambiaghi. Tommaso Pobega and Remo Freuler played in midfield.

Jonathan David scores in the second minute

The Bianconeri had a sensational start to the match, breaking the deadlock after 90 seconds, having already created two previous chances. Conciceico managed to keep the ball alive, allowing Pierre Kalulu to send an exquisite inswinger to the box. David slipped past his marker and only needed a slight touch to direct it towards the far post.

Juventus dominated the action for the rest of the first half while producing delightful football. Conceicao thought he had doubled the lead after being put through on goal, but the linesman raised his flag for offside. On the second occasion, the Portuguese was onside, but couldn’t beat Federico Ravaglia.

Holm came agonisingly close to scoring a screamer against his parent club, but his vicious mid-range rocket crashed against the woodwork. Finally, David had a golden opportunity to bag a brace thanks to a lovely through ball from Conceicao, but his attempt whistled past the post.

Khephren Thuram seals the win with second goal for Juventus

After the break, Khephren Thuram replaced Holm, and turned out to be the author of the second goal.

Conceicao’s shot was blocked by the backline, but McKennie, who had moved to the right flank to fill in for Holm, sent a sublime cross towards the mouth of the goal, and Thuram rose above his marker to head the ball past Ravaglia.

Afterwards, the home side kept dominating the action, but the rhythm had expectedly dropped. On the other hand, Bologna were only able to forge one dangerous chance, and it ended with Jonathan Rowe hitting the post.

At the final whistle, the Juventus fans celebrated a crucial win that came on the back of a convincing performance.

Spalletti’s men remain in fourth place, but they have put five points between them and Como, while reducing the gap with Milan and Napoli to just three points before next weekend’s trip to San Siro.

Juventus 2-0 Bologna

Goals: 2′ David (J), 57′ Thuram (J).

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Holm (46′ Thuram), McKennie, Locatelli, Cambiaso (79′ Gatti); Conceicao (70′ Zhegrova), Boga (85′ Openda); David (70′ Yildiz).

Bologna (4-2-3-1) : Ravaglia; Zortea, Lucumì, Helland (67′ Heggem), Miranda; Freuler, Pobega (58′ Moro); Orsolini, Sohm (58′ Ferguson), Cambiaghi (58′ Rowe); Castro (75′ Bernardeschi).

Yellow cards: 60′ Locatelli (J).