All Stories, Player Ratings

Juventus 2-0 Brescia Player Ratings

February 16, 2020

Juventus went a man up early on and managed to make the pressure count with goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus Player Ratings

Tek: Just the one straightforward save to make in the first half, a spectator once Brescia went down to 10 men.  6.5/10

Danilo: He was OK in the first half, but little more that OK – covered the defence well, made the occasional foray forward but not much else. 6.0/10

Daniele Rugani: Had a few shaky moments early in the game but came through unscathed – Had a great headed effort touched onto the upright and was untroubled after that. 6.0/10

Leonardo Bonucci: Needlessly booked early on for a daft tackle but fine thereafter as he eventual made way for Chiellini. 6.0/10

Alex Sandro: Looked a little weary at times but that’s only to be expected – Covered the flank well but looks in need of a rest.  6.0/10

 

Midfield

Adrien Rabiot: Better than in recent games, especially as he managed to push forward more frequently when Brescia lost a man. 6.0/10

Aaron Ramsey: Burst into the box from midfield early in the game and while he snatched at one good chance, he won the free-kick that led to the goal. Very subdued thereafter. 6.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: Seems more at home playing in front of the back line and was able to dictate from deep – Had a couple of efforts saved by the keeper late in the game. 6.0/10

 

Attack

Gonzalo Higuain A few half chances aside, he was good at bringing his teammates into the game before wasting a good chance in the second half. 6.0/10

Juan Cuadrado: A mix of great runs and good positions and wasteful end product – Changed that when he played a great 1-2 with Matuidi to score Juve’s second. 6.5/10

Paulo Dybala: Struggled when in the 4-3-3 but as the formation switched, he was able to drop deep and dictate more while also creating chances. Took his free kick beautifully to give Juve the lead and had a few half chances. 7.0/10

 

 

Substitutes:

Miralem Pjanic: N/A

Blaise Matuidi: Played a great assist to settle the game and generally looked a little better. 6.5/10

Giorgio Chiellni: N/A

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus following Jorge and Gravenberch

February 16, 2020

Vieri: ‘Juve not the same as Sarri’s Napoli’

February 16, 2020
Juventus v Brescia

Juventus v Brescia Match Preview and Scouting Report

February 15, 2020