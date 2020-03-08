Juventus 2-0 Inter Player Ratings

Juventus returned to action with a bang, giving an utterly dominant performance against Inter in the Derby D’Italia with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus Player Ratings

Tek: Made a terrific save to deny Candreva in the first 45′ but everything after that was pretty straightforward as the defence snuffed out Lukaku and Martinez. 6.0/10

Cuadrado: Moved into right-back once again and a saw a lot of the ball in the first, even if he wasn’t particularly effective with it. Far better in the second half and was resolute at the back too to keep Inter attacks to a minimum. 6.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci Looked good at the back and had a decent chance to open the scoring from a corner. Won all his aerials and restricted Lukaku to a few half efforts. Excellent. 7.5/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Had a lot of the ball at the back and had two decent chances on goal, the first forcing a save from Handanovic. Looked totally in control in the final ’45 and was seldom under pressure. 7.0/10

Alex Sandro: Constantly sprinting down the flank to try to open Inter up down the channel – Worked himself into the ground by the end of the game. Tireless. 6.5/10

Midfield

Blaise Matuidi: A little unsteady to start with, but he had a great effort saved by Handanovic. Stepped it up in the second half, making a series of vital tackles and his work rate in the centre was superb. 7.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: Seemed more at home sitting just in front of the defence and while he got stuck in with tackles, he had some good decent forays forward. Really dictated things well and helped the team massively to close out the result. 7.0/10

Aaron Ramsey: A little quiet to start with before exploding into life with a great finish to open the scoring and then playing a vital 1-2 with Dybala to guarantee Juve the win. His best display to date in the biggest game possible. Excellent. 8.0/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Made a great solo run and while his shot was blocked, his intent was there from the start. Worked tirelessly to be an outlet and took more than a few for the team as he was hacked down by almost every Inter player. Had a good chance to score late in the game. 6.5/10

Douglas Costa: Very quiet in the opening half with the exception of one early run into the Inter box. Seemed a little off the pace and was eventually substituted off. 6.0/10

Gonzalo Higuain: Held the ball up really well at times and was a tireless runner for those around him. Didn’t score but his overall contribution to the win can’t be measured in goals. 6.5/10

Substitutes:

Paulo Dybala: Lit up the game as soon as he entered, drifting wide and then into the centre – Played a vital role in the second goal and his finish was superb with players in front of him. La Joya. 7.5/10

Federico Bernardeschi: N/A

Mattia De Sciglio: Nearly gave away the ball not once but twice. A bench player at best. 3.5/10