Juventus began their Serie A campaign on the right foot, beating Parma by two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Igor Tudor maintained his usual 3-4-2-1 formation, spearheaded by Jonathan David on his club debut. Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao acted as his support crew, while Pierre Kalulu played in an unusual role on the right wing, with Andrea Cambiaso on the opposite side.

Aside from a couple of early scares, the Bianconeri dominated the action in the first half. They managed to launch a plethora of dangerous crosses to the box, but the final touch was always missing. Therefore, the two sides headed to the interval on level terms.

Juventus scored twice in the second half

After the break, Juventus attacked the visitors with more intent and tenacity. Conceicao almost broke the deadlock, but his deflected shot rattled against the post.

Nevertheless, the home side eventually took the lead as Kenan Yildiz played a short corner kick before dribbling past his marker and sending a square ball to the mouth of the goal. David showcased his swift reaction and clinical touch as he directed the ball home with the outside of his foot to celebrate his first Juventus goal.

With seven minutes remaining of normal time, Cambiaso put the result in jeopardy as he got himself sent off for a foolish reaction on Mathias Fjørtoft Løvik.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Dusan Vlahovic eased the Old Lady’s fears by scoring the second goal shortly following his introduction. Fellow substitute Joao Mario kick-started a swift counter-attack by picking up the Serbian, who played a give-and-go with Yildiz. The Turkish delivered his second assist on the night, putting his teammate through on goal with a clever touch.

Juventus celebrated a well-earned 2-0 win over the Crociati, and they’ll be hoping to do likewise next weekend when they play Genoa in their first away fixture of the season.

Juventus 2-0 Parma

Goals: 59′ David (J), 84′ Vlahovic (J)

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti (55′ Joao Mario), Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli (55′ Koopmeiners), Thuram, Cambiaso (82′ Sent off); Conceicao (79′ Gonzalez), Yildiz (88′ McKennie); David (79′ Vlahovic).

Parma (3-5-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Bernabè, Keita (87′ Djuric), Ordonez (55′ Sorensen), Valeri; Almqvist (80′ Benedyczak), Pellegrino. Coach: Cuesta. Subs : Corvi, Rinaldi, Benedyczak, Estevez, Begic, Joujou, Amoran, Plicco, Sits. Coach: Cuesta.

Yellow cards: Gatti (14′), Tudor (43′), Suzuki (55′), Sorensen (69′)

Red card: 82′ Cambiaso

Referee: Mercenaro from Genoa