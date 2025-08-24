Juventus began their Serie A campaign on the right foot, beating Parma by two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Igor Tudor maintained his usual 3-4-2-1 formation, spearheaded by Jonathan David on his club debut. Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao acted as his support crew, while Pierre Kalulu played in an unusual role on the right wing, with Andrea Cambiaso on the opposite side.
Aside from a couple of early scares, the Bianconeri dominated the action in the first half. They managed to launch a plethora of dangerous crosses to the box, but the final touch was always missing. Therefore, the two sides headed to the interval on level terms.
Juventus scored twice in the second half
After the break, Juventus attacked the visitors with more intent and tenacity. Conceicao almost broke the deadlock, but his deflected shot rattled against the post.
Nevertheless, the home side eventually took the lead as Kenan Yildiz played a short corner kick before dribbling past his marker and sending a square ball to the mouth of the goal. David showcased his swift reaction and clinical touch as he directed the ball home with the outside of his foot to celebrate his first Juventus goal.
With seven minutes remaining of normal time, Cambiaso put the result in jeopardy as he got himself sent off for a foolish reaction on Mathias Fjørtoft Løvik.
However, Dusan Vlahovic eased the Old Lady’s fears by scoring the second goal shortly following his introduction. Fellow substitute Joao Mario kick-started a swift counter-attack by picking up the Serbian, who played a give-and-go with Yildiz. The Turkish delivered his second assist on the night, putting his teammate through on goal with a clever touch.
Juventus celebrated a well-earned 2-0 win over the Crociati, and they’ll be hoping to do likewise next weekend when they play Genoa in their first away fixture of the season.
Juventus 2-0 Parma
Goals: 59′ David (J), 84′ Vlahovic (J)
Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti (55′ Joao Mario), Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli (55′ Koopmeiners), Thuram, Cambiaso (82′ Sent off); Conceicao (79′ Gonzalez), Yildiz (88′ McKennie); David (79′ Vlahovic).
Parma (3-5-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Bernabè, Keita (87′ Djuric), Ordonez (55′ Sorensen), Valeri; Almqvist (80′ Benedyczak), Pellegrino. Coach: Cuesta. Subs : Corvi, Rinaldi, Benedyczak, Estevez, Begic, Joujou, Amoran, Plicco, Sits. Coach: Cuesta.
Yellow cards: Gatti (14′), Tudor (43′), Suzuki (55′), Sorensen (69′)
Red card: 82′ Cambiaso
Referee: Mercenaro from Genoa
Joao Mario was absolutely fantastic. Koop looks like he’s confirming that he’s a bust. Them moving him to midfield makes him look like he did in mottas system. I am going to expect nothing from him this campaign if they continue to play him there and he’s a real defensive liability especially if they don’t play with three midfielders. Yildiz looked amazing. Conceisao was ok, same holding on to the ball too long issues that plagued him last season. I don’t expect that mckennie will play much this season because Tudor doesn’t favor him, but I was surprised at his physical condition. He looks like he’s lost quite a bit of weight and that impressed me that he worked hard to come into the season in better shape. Cambiasso, not much can be said about the card. Fully deserved. Is cabal fit yet? If not I guess Kelly will have to slide over to the left flank and then everyone slides over one spot and Joao Mario starts. Could be somewhat of a blessing because it gets Joao Mario into the team. I was slightly disappointed in the defending. There were a lot of dangerous crosses played into the box that our cbs didn’t deal with. Against a stronger team we may have been punished for the at. Hopefully it’s just rust at the beginning of the season.