Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria Player Ratings

Juventus finally secured their ninth successive league title thanks to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria with goals form Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi.

Juventus Player Ratings

Defence

Tek: Had little to do in the first half, bar a few simple saves from a couple of Quagliarella efforts. Had to weather a storm after the restart, making a decent save from a Ramirez free-kick. Denied Quagliarella at the 70-minute mark and had to stay alert, even with Samp down to 10. 7.0/10

Alex Sandro: Awful crosses when he got in the opposition half but his defensive work was sound enough. Made a great late run to win the penalty that Ronaldo hit off the bar. 6.0/10



Leonardo Bonucci: Solid and seldom troubled at the back – Made a great block in the closing part of the game to deny Quagliarella. 6.0/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Quiet and organised, on hand to snuff out what little Samp threat there was in the opening ’45. Made a vital block on Gabbiadini as Samp started to pressure but unfortunately had to come off with injury. 6.5/10

Danilo: Had a decent enough run out but the nasty head collision and obvious concussion cut his evening short. 6.0/10

Midfield

Miralem Pjanic: A few sideways passes and one decent interception in the first half, but zero creativity and a needless booking as well. Half way redeemed himself with an excellently taken free kick to tee up Ronaldo for the opening goal and played in a great ball early in the second ’45 that Ronaldo or Higuain should have converted. 6.5/10

Adrien Rabiot: Looked so much more confident in himself and it showed with his work-rate in midfield and intelligent runs in the opposition half. Won both the free kicks, one of which led to the opening goal and had a great chance to score himself, but unselfishly squared it to Ronaldo. 7.0/10

Blaise Matuidi: Put in a great cross for Ronaldo early on and was a live wire with his usual all-energy type display. Won the tackle to set up Higuain, which in turn, led to Juve’s second. 6.0/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Had a half chance with a headed effort and another as the half came to a close, but he blazed both efforts over the bar. Really intelligent play on the late free-kick to give Juve the lead with a clinical finish. Perhaps should have doubled the lead from Pjanics’ free-kick early in the second half. 7.5/10

Juan Cuadrado: Started the night playing at right-wing but quickly shifted backwards after the Danilo injury. His crossing in the first half was pretty abysmal and the one shot he had from range was wasted. Seemed ok thereafter, but his attacking play was pretty poor. 6.0/10

Paulo Dybala: Really struggled to create much against a very stubborn and organised Samp defence – Unfortunately injured as the half came to a close and was replaced by Higuain. 5.5/10

Substitutes:

Federico Bernardeschi: Took a little while to get going but had one great chance to open the scoring in the first ’45. Better in the second, and finally got his goal with an easy tap-in to double Juve’s lead. 6.5/10

Gonzalo Higuain: His presence in the box was enough to force a rethink from Sampdoria and had a good chance from a free-kick in the second half. Brilliant breakaway run to help create Juve’s second goal but he had to better when Ronaldo set him up. 6.0/10

Daniele Rugani: Helped steady the ship and see out the win. 5.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: A fresh pair of legs in the midfield. 5.5/10