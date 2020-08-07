Juventus 2-1 Lyon Player Ratings

Juventus dropped out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion, yet again, while Cristiano Ronaldo set a Juve goalscoring record with his brace,

Juventus Player Ratings

Defence

Tek: Aside from the penalty, he was barely called upon. Did what was asked of him with little fuss. 6.0/10

Juan Cuadrado: Saw plenty of the ball to start with but sent too many passes sideways instead of forward. Picked up a stupid yellow card and was subbed off. 5.0/10



Leonardo Bonucci: Seemingly had the measure of the Lyon attack, but he had to do better when he had a clear header to put Juve ahead. 6.0/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Dominant in the air and stuck close to Depay throughout the match. 6.0/10

Alex Sandro: Better than in recent weeks and played the occasional decent cross or two. 6.0/10

Midfield

Rodrigo Bentancur: Had lots of energy at both ends and while the penalty he conceded should have been cancelled, he had to be better when going to ground in the box. Tried his best to redeem himself but the midfield as a whole didn’t show any intent. 6.0/10

Adrien Rabiot: Not really as impactful as he has been since the restart and spent the first half pretty subdued. Not much improvement in the second either. 5.5/10

Miralem Pjanic: Some occasional good touches but didn’t drive the team forward and gradually drifted out of the game. 5.5/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Looked fired up, as expected, and had a few half-chances before coolly despatching his penalty. Scored a goal that only he could to put Juventus ahead on the night. Had a superb chance for a third that went just over the bar – Head and shoulders above the rest. 8.5/10

Federico Bernardeschi: One of the better players in the opening spell, but he HAD to bury the one clear chance he created. 5.5/10

Gonzalo Higuain: Looked frustrated for much of the first half and was reduced to a few hald chances as the Lyon defence marked him closely. Wasted a good chance when Ronaldo picked him out from a cross 5.5/10

Substitutes:

Aaron Ramsey: 5.5/10

Paulo Dybala: N/A

Marco Olivieri: N/A

Danilo: 5.5/10