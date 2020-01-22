Juventus 3-1 Roma Coppa Italia Player Ratings

Juventus dominated from the first half with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci to beat Roma 3-1.

Juventus Player Ratings

Buffon: One straightforward save in the opening 45 before smartly denying Florenzi with his feet in the second half and rolling back the years late in the game to deny Kolarov. 7.0/10

Danilo: Didn’t look too bad in the opening half and even had time to get forward enough and have a decent shot on goal – A shame he had to come off so early. 6.5/10



Daniele Rugani: Barely put a foot wrong and looked decent for periods, especially when he denied Kalinic a good chance. 6.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci: Had some really shaky moments early on where he just didn’t fully focussed but improved as the half went on and even managed a goal of his own. 7.0/10

Alex Sandro: Thankfully didn’t look too banged up and still managed to put in a great shift against a tricky opponent. 6.0/10

Midfield

Miralem Pjanic: Looked better with his distribution and even mopped up a few loose balls at the back. 6.5/10

Adrien Rabiot: Started well enough and made a good impression in the centre but was woefully negligent to allow Under so much time and space for Roma’s goal. Despite that, he continues to grow with each performance and has to keep starting games. 6.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: You could see he was eager to impress iand after some fine forays into the opposition box, he finally got a deserved goal with some great footwork. Looked really tidy overall and is seemingly coming on this season under Sarri. 7.0/10

Attack

Gonzalo Higuain: Putting aside his assist on the opening goal, his work rate was phenomenal to the point where he was dropping deep and helping to get possession back. Had a great chance to add a fourth for Juve but hit the upright. 6.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo: It only takes one chance, but his run and finish on the opening goal was excellent from a tight angle. Played a great ball that Higuain should have done better with and had a chance for a second himself. 7.5/10

Douglas Costa: Played a part in both the opening goals before seeing a great solo effort saved in the first 45′. Provided a beautiful assist for the third and generally was the difference maker for Juventus in the attacking sense. 7.5/10

Substitutes

Juan Cuadrado: Came on to steady the ship and did a decent job in the attacking end, putting in some decent crosses. 6.0/10

Aaron Ramsey: Another brief cameo where he showed a few encouraging moments. 6.0/10

Blaise Matuidi: 6.0/10