Juventus abandon all renewal talks until they get a new sporting director

Juventus had been in talks with several first-team players over renewing their contracts, but the Black and whites have put these talks on hold for now.

The club’s sporting director Federico Cherubini has been banned for his part in their use of capital gains and he needs to be replaced.

After holding discussions, they have decided to pause all renewal talks until the end of the season.

By that time, a new director will have been named and he would continue the negotiations, as revealed by Tuttojuve.

Juve will focus on achieving good on-field results in the final weeks of this term and work on the new deals after the season finishes.

Juve FC Says

We have some important players who need new deals, especially Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot.

Both men have been important to us this season and we need them in the next campaign as well.

However, if they listen to offers from outside before we are ready, it might become too late for us to keep them at the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, they will understand that we do not need distractions for now as we seek to achieve our goals.