Juventus has long been recognised for its commitment to developing young talent, and the club’s academy continues to be one of the most productive in Italian football. As the first Italian club to establish a B team, Juventus has created a pathway for players who are too advanced for the U19 level to continue their development with the Next Gen team. This initiative has helped nurture a range of promising players who could go on to make a significant impact in the senior team or with other top clubs.

This international break is a testament to the success of Juventus’ youth development program. Two of their young talents, Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula, have received call-ups to their respective national teams. Savona, the Juventus defender, has earned his first call-up to the senior Italy national team, while Mbangula, a promising attacker, could make his debut for Belgium’s senior squad. This is a proud moment for Juventus, showcasing the success of their long-term investment in youth development.

Gianluca Pessotto, Juventus’ youth sector manager, expressed his pride in the call-ups, highlighting the dedication and hard work that these young players have shown. In an interview with Il Bianconero, Pessotto said:

“The call-ups are the latest great satisfaction that these guys are giving us: it was a long job, which involved many people, with the skill of choosing and managing them, it is the reward for their sacrifice, their desire to improve, their humility. They have never been satisfied and have earned everything with work, in an environment that has helped them grow. They are the spearheads, but we hope that they can be a stimulus for many of the guys in our youth sector.”

The pride Juventus takes in these call-ups is clear, as it represents not only the hard work of the players themselves but also the efforts of the club’s coaching staff in developing them into top-tier footballers. When players trained at Juventus are called up to represent their countries, it serves as a powerful reminder of the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent. This accomplishment inspires the next generation of players within the Juventus academy, furthering the cycle of growth and development for the club’s youth sector.