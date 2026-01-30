Juventus are now determined to keep Weston McKennie in Turin beyond the current campaign, so they have intensified their attempts to lock him down with a new and improved contract.

The USMNT international has been on the club’s books since making the move from Schalke in the summer 2020, making him the club’s longest-serving outfielder behind Daniele Rugani.

While he has been counted out on multiple occasions, the 27-year-old has always managed to bounce back.

Juventus offering Weston McKennie an improved salary

After a slow start to the season under Igor Tudor, McKennie has been omnipresent in the starting lineup since Luciano Spalletti’s appointment.

The Italian manager considers the Texan absolutely crucial to his tactical jigsaw, as he can cover multiple roles during the game, thanks to his elusive versatility.

Therefore, Spalletti has been urging the management to do their utmost best to convince the player to linger at Continassa, and avoid losing him for free in June. Moreover, Weston’s father, John McKennie, revealed that his son has never been happier in his playing career.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Juventus hierarchy has obliged, accelerating their attempts to strike a deal with McKennie and his entourage.

As the pink newspaper reveals, the club intends to push back the contract’s deadline until June 2028 or 2029, while offering the player a pay rise.

The American currently earns circa €3 million in net wages per year, but Juventus are offering him a salary worth €4 or €4.5 million.

McKennie’s multiple roles & stats

McKennie is originally a central midfielder, but hardly plays in this role these days. He is often deployed as a right wing-back in Spalletti’s 3-4-2-1 formation, while also interpreting the role of a winger and an attacking midfielder when the team switches to a 4-2-3-1 lineup.

At times, the former Leeds United man can alternate back and forth between several playing positions during the contest, allowing Juventus to adopt a hybrid formation.

This season, McKennie has contributed with five goals and four assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions.