Juventus must act swiftly and decisively if they intend to secure the services of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old joined the Ligue 1 champions in the summer of 2023 for a whopping 95 million euros, but never truly flourished at Le Parc des Princes. Even with the departure of Kylian Mbappe and the injury woes of Goncalo Ramos, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star hasn’t been able to cement himself a regular spot in Luis Enrique’s plans.

In recent weeks, the Spanish tactician has decided to completely exclude Kolo Muani from his squad, making his January departure inevitable. Therefore, the French striker is now considered one of the hottest commodities on the market. and Juventus have reportedly identified him as their priority transfer target to bolster their attacking ranks, ahead of Joshua Zirkzee.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri must be quick in their attempts to lure the versatile attacker. The Roman newspaper believes Juventus must try to close the operation over the next seven days, as the competition could become ferocious afterwards when the January transfer session enters its final stretch.

Juventus will attempt to secure the player’s signature on loan with an option to buy, while PSG would like to add an obligation clause. The figures of the agreement could vary between 40 and 50 million euros.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira is also expecting a crucial meeting between the two clubs to take place this week. The transfer market insider adds that the Bianconeri already have an agreement in principle with the player and his entourage, so they only need to launch an offer that convinces the Ligue 1 giants.

Juventus have been over-reliant on Dusan Vlahovic this season, with Arkadiusz Milik out with a knee injury since June. The latter was expected to return this month, but has recently suffered a relapse.