Juventus accelerate their pursuit of Ligue 1 star in the hope of beating Milan

Reminiscently to the previous transfer sessions, reinforcing the midfield will once again be on Juve’s agenda this summer.

The Bianconeri will be looking to add a new player who can compliment the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria.

As usual, the Old Lady’s shortlist features a host of names from all over Europe. However, growing reports have been linking the club with a move for Renato Sanches.

According to JuventusNews24, Federico Cherubini will accelerate his pursuit of the Portuguese in order to anticipate the competition from Milan.

In their turn, the Rossoneri have identified the Lille star as the right profile to bolster Stefano Pioli’s midfield – especially following the expected departure of Franck Kessié at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old rose to the scene as a youngster in Benfica before earning a switch to Bayern Munich in 2016.

While his experience in Bavaria didn’t go too well, he managed to reignite his career during his time at Lille.

As it’s often the case, the top Serie A sides end up chasing the same targets, so this won’t be the first nor the last time that Juventus and Milan compete for a player’s services.

At the end of the day, it could all come down to a test of wills. So let’s see who wants him more.