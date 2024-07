The Premier League club became a serious contender for his signature yesterday when Juve made him available for transfer.

The Bianconeri have been eager to ensure that he leaves so they can raise cash to sign a more experienced defender.

Huijsen did well on loan at AS Roma in the second half of last season, which attracted interest from several clubs.

The defender is one of the finest talents the Bianconeri have groomed, and they hope to earn a good fee from his departure this summer.

Stuttgart is another club that seems serious about adding him to their squad. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the defender now has to accept Bournemouth’s offer or wait for another one.

Juve accepted a bid of around 18 million euros from the Premier League club and hopes Huijsen will agree to move there.