Juventus accused of being addicted to Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has proven to be an inspired signing for Juventus this season.

The Spaniard has not only been amongst the goals for most of the time, but he has also been an important attacking partner to Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus this season.

He served his first of two domestic match suspensions at the weekend against Torino, and his absence was felt by the Bianconeri greatly.

Andrea Pirlo has been rewarded when he has fielded the Spanish attacker for much of this campaign and Calciomercato used the last match against Torino to show how much of an important figure Morata is to the team.

Paulo Dybala has struggled to find a place in the team this season and Morata’s absence handed him another chance to prove his worth, but he fluffed his lines again.

The report says that shows how Juventus have been addicted to the Spaniard, pointing out that Dybala’s presence in the team was so bad that it dragged Cristiano Ronaldo down with him.

It went on to state the numbers between Ronaldo and Morata, revealing that both attackers have scored 19 of Juve’s 31 games this season.

It says that Morata’s movement helps him occupy the penalty box in a way that allows Ronaldo to do damage.