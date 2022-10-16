Juventus accused of being “technically bankrupt” by Lazio chief

Juventus has been reporting financial losses since the 2018/2019 season, and it has gotten worse in recent campaigns.

The Bianconeri have been poor on the pitch, and the club keeps spending more money to return to its glory days.

What they get in return is subpar performances from the team, and it means they are losing money.

They keep outspending their Serie A rivals, and the director of Lazio Igli Tare insists they have become bankrupt technically, but the league cannot afford for them to go out of business.

He said via Football Italia:

“Today there are clubs, such as Juventus, Roma, Milan and Inter, who are technically bankrupt, but they are kept alive because the system needs them.

“It is important that we have more clubs who look to the long-term with projects.”

Juve FC Says

The success of other financially rich clubs around the world has put pressure on Juventus to fight back to remain relevant.

This forces them to spend more money, but success has not been readily available.

The Bianconeri will hope the players can begin to perform better and help the business thrive through more partnerships.

Tare’s comment shows that they consider Juve a tough team to beat, and now they want to attack our finances.