Juventus accused of breaking their agreement with Paulo Dybala

Juventus are accused of breaking their agreement with Paulo Dybala despite shaking hands on a deal back in October.

While it was previously reported that a verbal agreement was met, this is the first time I’m hearing that the parties shook hands on an agreement, which is a serious slap in the face.

The Argentine is now believed to be ready to leave for free this summer after we reduced our offer, and the club has also announced that they will not be entering into further discussions on a new contract.

Italian journalist Giancarlo Padovan has now named Barcelona, Inter or Tottenham Hotspur as potential destinations for the forward, before slamming Juve’s actions.

“Dybala? There’s Inter, and Tottenham are on him, Barcelona could be,” Padovan is quoted in TuttoNapoli He is associated with high-level teams. Juve behaved badly with Dybala, the agreement at Christmas was €8m, plus €2m in bonuses. It’s not a great thing to shake hands with the agent and the player and then change your mind.”

It certainly doesn’t sound good if we did in fact go back on an agreement after shaking hands on a deal, but there is always two sides to every coin, and Juve may well see the story as going differently.

Unofficially, it was reported that Juve’s issue was due to the agents fees involved in the deal, with the goalposts seemingly moved, but it seems as though we’ll never know exactly what went wrong with the talks.

Patrick