Juventus accused of inflating player transfer values

As the FIGC commences hearings on the financial fraud case involving Juventus and other clubs, additional details have emerged about what the Bianconeri is being accused of.

Juve has been in the news lately for not being honest about their financial dealings, and they have been under investigation.

Authorities are now prepared to table their findings before the court and Football Italia reveals La Vecchia Signora is accused of inflating the transfer value of some of their former players.

The report claims this helped them to make as much as €60m in ‘fake’ profits as the trial resumes today.

It claims among the deal that Juve made non-existent profits were Emil Audero’s transfer value which was allegedly inflated by €7m, Manolo Portanova by €8m, Elia Petrelli by €7m, Pereira Da Silva Matheus by €6m and Pablo Moreno Taboada by €8m.

Juve FC Says

Football clubs should set a value for their players with no one interfering.

When a business deal is conducted between two clubs, they should both agree on the fee they want to pay, so it is intriguing that authorities believe these prices were inflated.

Both the buying and selling teams have agreed on the transfer fee and that should be no one else’s business. It would be interesting to see how this turns out.