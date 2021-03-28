Juventus accused of influencing Raiola over Donarumma’s contract renewal

Juventus is arguably the biggest team in Italy and the Bianconeri are one side that can sign almost any Serie A player.

They have now been accused of causing problems for Milan as they attempt to renew the contract of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he reportedly has interest from Juventus.

His current deal expires in the summer and it has been a struggle for the Milan side to tie him down to a new deal.

He wants to stay with them as much as they want to keep him, but reaching an agreement over a new contract has been tough.

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia via Calciomercato claims that Mino Raiola has an offer of 10-12 million euros per season from Milan.

He wants his client to sign that deal, but he has asked Stefano Pioli’s side to give him a commission of 25m euros.

This is one of the biggest commissions that an agent can demand and the report says Raiola is being influenced by Juventus.

It claims that the Bianconeri are prepared to offer his client 12-13 million per season to move to Turin.

Juve has a decent goalie in Wojciech Szczęsny, but Donarumma would be considered an upgrade on the Polish international.