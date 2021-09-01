Juventus accused of making deadline day signing just to please Raiola

Juventus made a surprising swoop for PSV’s Mohamed Ihattaren yesterday and sent him on loan to Sampdoria.

The Dutch-Moroccan was a shock buy for the Bianconeri as he hasn’t been linked with a move to the club all summer and they just signed him and shipped him out on loan immediately.

The midfielder was obviously not in the plans of Massimiliano Allegri and he may well become one of those players that never play for the club, even though they signed him.

Daniele Dell’Orco of Libero writes via Tuttomercatoweb that Juve only signed him to compensate Mino Raiola who is their loyal business ally and has just helped them to secure the return of Moise Kean.

He says it was Raiola who helped Juve to secure Kean’s return on favourable terms of a two-year loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy and they signed Ihattaren as a “commission” for his good work.

He writes that Juve signed Kean back in a “bizarre and delayed formula. And moreover, as a ‘commission’ for Mino Raiola.

“It was also necessary to take on the purchase of Mohamed Ihattaren, a Moroccan of Dutch nationality who was out of the squad by PSV Eindhoven, paid 5-6 million and who only makes Sampdoria happy “.