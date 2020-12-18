Juventus accused of relying too much on Morata and Ronaldo

Juventus have been accused of relying too much on Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Bianconeri struggled for goals in their 1-1 draw against Atalanta recently.

Both players have been key to the club’s success this season and when both or either of them has been missing in games, the club has suffered.

Calciomercato reveals that at least one of them has scored in all but three of 18 Juventus games this season.

They have both scored 23 goals for the club with Ronaldo scoring 14 and Morata netting 9 times.

It says that while these numbers are great and help the team, it also shows that the team relies on just the two of them for goals, which isn’t such a good thing.

Adding that when either of them hasn’t scored, the other attacking players at the club has almost not helped with the likes of Dejan Kulusevki and Federico Chiesa having the same numbers as some of the club’s defenders.

An excerpt from the report reads: “when Ronaldo and Morata fail to break through the opposing defenses at the same time, the difficulties in resolving the matches increase and Juventus struggle to bring home the entire stake.

Indeed, in the three circumstances in which Pirlo was “betrayed” by his strikers, there were two draws – against Verona and Atalanta – and a knockout in the Champions League with Barcelona.”