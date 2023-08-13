Lazar Samardzic’s move from Udinese to Inter Milan has stalled even though most of the deal has already been agreed upon.

The midfielder was on the radar of the top clubs in the country, including Juventus following his fine performance last season.

However, the Bianconeri have not been at the races, leaving Inter Milan to make good progress in their bid to sign him.

The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement with him and Udinese and he has reportedly undergone his medical to join them already.

However, the move stalled as it seemed the midfielder was reconsidering if he should sign the papers or not.

Calciomercato reveals Juventus is behind this strange occurrence, as it seems they also want to add him to their group.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic was terrific last season and it would be a thing of joy if we added him to our squad.

The midfielder is one player that already knows how to boss the midfield in a Serie A game and we probably will only have to give him a little time to adapt to our system at the Allianz Stadium.

If he is open to joining us, then we need to work hard and seal the deal now that his move to Inter has stalled.