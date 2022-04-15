Juventus ace admits every player is fighting for their future at the club

Alvaro Morata insists he is not the only Juventus player fighting for his future at the club. Instead, they are all doing that.

The Spaniard is on loan at the Allianz Stadium and this season could be the last he spends at the club.

The Bianconeri have been ruthless and their refusal to give Paulo Dybala a new deal is a clear indication that they will only keep players they consider worth keeping.

Morata has struggled to score enough goals in this campaign even though he is a regular starter, but the former Chelsea man believes every player at the club is fighting to remain.

He tells DAZN, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “My future? All the players of the Juve are playing for the future, in every training session and match. Juventus … has a very long queue of those who want to be here.”

Juve FC Says

The Spaniard is speaking the truth because we are at an important time as a club. Rebuilding will cost some players their career at the Allianz Stadium, so everyone has to be in their best form to be kept.

It would be great to keep Morata if Dybala leaves because it doesn’t seem right to lose two keep players in the same window.