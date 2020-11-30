Juventus ace described as “No longer good for Juve”

Paulo Dybala has become a problem player for Juventus at the moment as the Argentinean continues to struggle to get into form with Andrea Pirlo’s style of play.

For years, Dybala has been one player that Juventus can rely on to get the goals when the team needs one and fans have come to expect a certain level of performance from him.

He struggled for form at the start of the season and took his time before he got into Pirlo’s team.

His manager has been trying to field him in a position that he can produce for the team, but the Argentinean has been ineffective so far.

Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato has now criticised the former Palermo man, claiming that the midfielder is no longer good enough for Juventus.

It claims that he was late to become physically and psychologically fit.

It then adds that he is now more of an attacking midfielder than an attacker as he will simply not score goals.

As an attacking midfielder, he is not really needed by Pirlo and he will have to redeem himself as quickly as possible, else his future at Juventus will be in doubt.