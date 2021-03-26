Juventus ace not interested in leaving the club this summer

Paulo Dybala looks set to be a problem for Juventus when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Argentinean is one of the fan favourites, but this has been a tough campaign for him on the field.

He also has an expiring contract and Juve wants to tie down his long-term future to the club.

The player’s representatives and the club have been negotiating a new deal, however, it hasn’t been easy with an agreement still hard to reach.

His current one expires at the end of next season and this summer is the best time to get him on a new agreement or sell him.

They might be tempted to cash in on him if they continue to disagree on new terms.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says the attacker is set to reject any effort to force him out of the club.

Dybala has been in this situation before and he has always rejected any attempt to force him out of the team.

The report recalls that he rejected a move to Manchester United in 2019 when Juve could have gotten Romelu Lukaku in exchange.

Fans will no doubt hope that he can agree come to an agreement with the team soon and stay for a few more years.