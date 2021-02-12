Juventus ace return to action postponed once again

Paulo Dybala has missed a good few games for Juventus since the start of January and the club has been keen to welcome him back into the fold.

He appeared to be close to first-team action after he joined the squad in training before the Inter Milan match.

That game was considered too early for him to make a return and Juve’s next game against Napoli was more than ideal at the time.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that he will miss the game against Partenopei yet again.

It says he suffered a minor setback in his return to full fitness, with his knee reportedly flaring up again just before the game against Antonio Conte’s men.

But the report adds that the former Palermo man is close to a return to full fitness.

He might be in the squad when the Bianconeri face FC Porto in the Champions League after the Napoli game.

Dybala has missed four matches each in Serie A and the Italian Cup. He was also missing in the Super Cup game against the Partenopei.

In his absence, the Bianconeri has done just fine in their competitive games. But they need all the help they can get in winning the league title this season.