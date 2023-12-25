Bologna attacking midfielder Lewis Ferguson has emerged as the latest profile linked to Juventus in January.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli both serving lengthy suspensions for different reasons, Max Allegri has a shortage of options in the middle of the park.

Therefore, the management is looking to add a new midfielder in January to make up for the deficit.

The Bianconeri are currently being linked with a host of profiles, including the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo De Paul.

But according to IlBianconero, Ferguson has now joined the list following his impressive displays at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The Scotsman has been delivering fine performances since joining Bologna in the summer of 2022.

He has now cemented himself as an omnipresent profile in Thiago Motta’s 4-2-3-1 formation, playing as an attacking midfielder behind Joshua Zirkzee.

The Rossoblu are flying high this season, currently sitting fourth in the Serie A standings. They beat Roma last weekend in Serie A then pulled off a major Coppa Italia upset by knocking Inter off their perch in midweek.

Motta’s men rounded off a marvelous week by toppling Atalanta, with Ferguson delivering the later winner.

The 24-year-old now has four goals and as many assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Juve FC say

Ferguson’s displays have earned him the attention of Juventus among other top sides, and rightfully so.

But it will certainly require a substantial offer to convince the ambitious Bologna to part ways with their emerging star, especially in the middle of what could end up being a historic campaign for the club that currently sits in a Champions League spot.

So until further confirmation, these links are better taken with a pinch of salt.