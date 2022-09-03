Juventus add Chiesa to Champions League squad

Ahead of the opening matchday, all Champions League participants have registered their official squads for the most prestigious tournament in club football.
As we all know, the draw pitted Juventus in a relatively tough group with Paris Saint Germain, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri will begin their continental campaign on Tuesday in a top clash against the French champions at the Parc des Princes.
The Turin-based giants have released their Champions League list, and it includes Federico Chiesa.
This came as a surprise for many, considering the Italian’s current condition. The winger has been out with an ACL injury since January, and some reports claim he won’t make an appearance on the pitch until next year.
Therefore, it appears that there might be a chance after all for a return before the World Cup break in mid-November.
Juventus picked 23 players in their A-list, while also adding five youngsters in the B-list, including Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Matias Soulé.
Here is the full list as published by the official Juventus website:
A-List
1. Szczesny
2. De Sciglio
3. Bremer
5. Locatelli
6. Danilo
7. Chiesa
8. McKennie
9. Vlahović
10. Pogba
11. Cuadrado
12. Alex Sandro
14. Milik
15. Gatti
17. Kostić
18. Kean
19. Bonucci
22. Di Maria
23. Pinsoglio
24. Rugani
25. Rabiot
32. Paredes
33. Aké
36. Perin
B-List
20. Miretti
30. Soulé
40. Da Graca
41. Garofani
44. Fagioli
