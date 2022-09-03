Juventus add Chiesa to Champions League squad

Ahead of the opening matchday, all Champions League participants have registered their official squads for the most prestigious tournament in club football.

As we all know, the draw pitted Juventus in a relatively tough group with Paris Saint Germain, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri will begin their continental campaign on Tuesday in a top clash against the French champions at the Parc des Princes.

The Turin-based giants have released their Champions League list, and it includes Federico Chiesa.

This came as a surprise for many, considering the Italian’s current condition. The winger has been out with an ACL injury since January, and some reports claim he won’t make an appearance on the pitch until next year.

Therefore, it appears that there might be a chance after all for a return before the World Cup break in mid-November.

Juventus picked 23 players in their A-list, while also adding five youngsters in the B-list, including Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Matias Soulé.

Here is the full list as published by the official Juventus website:

A-List

1. Szczesny

2. De Sciglio

3. Bremer

5. Locatelli

6. Danilo

7. Chiesa

8. McKennie

9. Vlahović

10. Pogba

11. Cuadrado

12. Alex Sandro

14. Milik

15. Gatti

17. Kostić

18. Kean

19. Bonucci

22. Di Maria

23. Pinsoglio

24. Rugani

25. Rabiot

32. Paredes

33. Aké

36. Perin

B-List

20. Miretti

30. Soulé

40. Da Graca

41. Garofani

44. Fagioli