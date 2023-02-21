Augusto
Transfer News

Juventus add impressive Monza wingback to the shortlist

February 21, 2023 - 11:30 am

This summer, Juventus fans are expecting the management to bolster their aging fullback/wingback department. With Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro running on expiring contracts, a change of guard has become inevitable.

In the previous months, circulating reports have been linking the Bianconeri with a plethora of names, and a new profile has now emerged on the scene.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Monza left-back Carlos Augusto who is enjoying a stellar first season in Serie A.

The Corinthians youth product joined Silvio Berlusconi’s side in 2020, helping the club secure promotion to the top flight.

As Juventus have already witnessed first-hand, the Biancorossi have been a true revelation this season, with their Brazilian wingback being one of their best performers.

With his explosive runs from the left flank, the 24-year-old has already contributed with four goals and three assists this term, including one against the Old Lady at the Allianz Stadium.

Nonetheless, the source warns the Bianconeri from stern competition, with Atalanta being keen admirers of Augusto. Even Inter could reportedly enter the race.

However, Juventus might try to get the upper hand by utilizing their loanee cards. While Nicolò Rovella should eventually carve himself a role at Juventus next season, Filippo Ranocchia’s future remains uncertain.

As for Augusto, his contract at Monza runs until 2024. While he is a native of Brazil, he also possesses an Italian passport.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kostic Juventus Kean

“He earns millions of euros” – Spezia mayor gives shameful comments on Kostic incident

February 21, 2023
Fagioli

The possible Juventus starting lineup for the second leg against Nantes

February 21, 2023
Rabiot

Report: Arsenal enter the fray for Juventus midfielder

February 21, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.