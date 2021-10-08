Juventus add Leicester City star to their January wishlist

Juventus is interested in bringing Timothy Castagne back to Serie A, according to La Dernier Heure, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Belgian previously had a successful spell at Atalanta, which prompted Premier League club Leicester City to sign him.

However, he is not exactly flourishing in England and could fancy a return to familiar territory.

The report claims the Bianconeri is now looking to bring him back to Serie A where he thrived in Bergamo.

Juve needs a new right-back who could bomb down that wing as Castagne did for Atalanta.

Juan Cuadrado has been doing a good job there so far, however, the Colombian isn’t getting any younger.

At 25, Castagne still has a few more years of football left in him and could become a useful signing for the Bianconeri.

He has played all of Leicester’s Europa League matches this season and has also recently gotten a sustained run in their first team.

But their results have been poor and he may feel he can win trophies at Juventus if he joins the Bianconeri.

Leicester signed him for €20m, but Transfermarkt says he is now valued at €28m.