Lilian Thuram, a standout defender during his time with Juventus, is remembered as one of the best in the club’s history. His legacy continues through his son Marcus Thuram, who currently competes for Inter Milan.

In the upcoming season, there’s a possibility of another Thuram gracing the Italian top-tier league, as Juventus shows interest in acquiring the services of Khephren Thuram, a talented midfielder from Nice.

Thuram has garnered attention from prominent European clubs due to his impressive performances for his current team. Among these suitors, Juventus stands out as a club that envisions his potential contribution.

Initially, Juventus had expressed a desire to secure the services of Franck Kessie. However, Kessie opted for a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, turning down the opportunity with Juventus.

Consequently, the Bianconeri have shifted their focus towards Thuram, recognizing him as a player who could effectively enhance their team’s performance, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

We need midfield reinforcements and Thuram may be a player we can trust to deliver for us on the pitch.

At 22, he is young and will provide us with long-term value that could help the team get better than it is at the moment.

Several clubs are also eyeing a move for him, so we must act quickly to seal the deal and get it over the line.

But it seems we need to sell before making such an essential purchase because it would not be cheap.