Juventus is looking for a deputy striker for Dusan Vlahovic as they sell Moise Kean and expect Arkadiusz Milik to join him.

The Bianconeri have been in fantastic form this transfer window, having sealed a move for Douglas Luiz.

More players will join them in the coming days, and a report on Calciomercato claims they want to sign 22-year-old Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the French youngster, who scored double digits in Ligue 1 last season.

His form in the French top flight has attracted interest from many top clubs, and Juve is desperate to win the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri believe that the youngster has the potential to do well in their team, and they are eager to make him Vlahovic’s deputy.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Arnaud Kalimuendo is already a key player for Rennes, and he would come to Turin prepared to fight.

This will be Thiago Motta’s first season as our manager and we expect him to groom the youngster into a world-class player if he makes the move to Turin.

However, Rennes wants to make as much money as possible before allowing him to leave, and we need to be prepared to offer a good transfer fee.