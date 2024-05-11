Juventus continues to search for new players to add to their squad to improve next season.

The Bianconeri have lacked consistency this term, and it’s evident to most that the team is not performing at its best.

Max Allegri has shouldered most of the blame, and he will probably lose his job at the end of the season. Still, no one is sure whether another manager could have achieved better results.

The men in black and white know their team lacks quality compared to Inter Milan, and changes must be made before they can compete for the top spot again.

A new player has been added to their shopping list, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Juventus wants to sign Lyon’s Jake O’Brien.

The 22-year-old defender has been a regular for the Ligue 1 club, which has aided his development.

Juventus has been following him, and it could lead to them making an offer for his signature at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Jake O’Brien has so much more to give on the pitch, and he will be a smart signing for us.

We must be ready to spend a good sum to sign him because he has other suitors and this will drive up Lyon’s asking price.