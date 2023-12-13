Juventus is actively expanding its list of midfield targets, and the latest player on their radar is Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer.

The Bianconeri find themselves in need of bolstering their midfield, especially after the absence of players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli due to bans. Despite these limitations, Juventus has managed to secure positive results.

As one of the top clubs in the country, Juventus recognises the necessity of signing a new midfielder in January to fortify their team for the long title race.

According to Il Bianconero, Mats Wieffer is a player that has piqued their interest, and there is a developing interest that may be accelerated in the coming weeks for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Juve FC Says

We need to find a good midfielder to add to our squad in the next transfer window as we look to have a better second half of the season.

Wieffer is not well known and does not play at one of the top clubs in Europe; if we add him to our group now, he might not be as useful as we think he could be.

We need a more established midfielder who plays in one of Europe’s top leagues to improve our options for the second half of the season.