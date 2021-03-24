Juventus adds a player as a sweetener to land Locatelli

Juventus has made Manuel Locatelli a top priority target when the transfer market reopens in the summer.

The midfielder has caught their attention with some fine performances for Sassuolo and the Italian national team.

Having played as a midfielder, Andrea Pirlo has reportedly identified him as a player that he would love to manage.

He is currently one of the most important players at the Green and Black and it will not be easy for Juventus to lure him away from them.

The teams have reportedly been negotiating his transfer and Tuttosport via Calciomercato says Juve is doing all they can to make the move happen.

In their bid to sign him, they have reportedly added Gianluca Frabotta into the negotiations.

The left-back is one of the emerging stars at Juventus and he is currently the top choice for a backup to Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri will bolster their team when the transfer window reopens and a new left-back might be signed.

With that in mind, they are prepared to sacrifice the 21-year-old if it would make losing Locatelli easier for the Sassuolo.

The midfielder has played 25 league games this season, scoring thrice and providing two assists.