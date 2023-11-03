Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, as reported by Calciomercato.

English players are increasingly open to the idea of moving to Serie A, and Juventus aims to tap into the talent pool from the Premier League, which is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in Europe.

Kelly currently plays for Bournemouth, which may not be among the top clubs in the English top flight, but he has shown promise during his time with them.

While Juventus has been dealing with a well-publicized midfield emergency, they are also looking to strengthen their defence. Kelly’s versatility is a key asset, as he can play as a centre-back or as a left-back, making him a valuable addition to most squads. Juventus is eager to secure his signature and outpace potential competitors in the pursuit of Kelly.

It’s not yet clear whether Juventus will make a move for him during the January transfer window or opt to sign him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

English players rarely leave their country, but Kelly will have almost no doubt in taking the chance to play for Juve.

If he plays for the Old Lady, he will have a very good chance of winning trophies and he could also get some England caps.

He will be considered a good enough player for the national team if he breaks into the Bianconeri side and becomes a regular.