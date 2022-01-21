Iocolano
Club News

Juventus adds a veteran to their Under-23 team

January 21, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Juventus has strengthened their Under23 with the signing of Simone Iocolano from Calcio Lecco.

The attacking midfielder is already 32 and has enjoyed a long career mostly in the Italian lower leagues.

He would bring a lot of experience to the Bianconeri reserve team and probably help them become stronger.

Juve has one of the strongest Under-23 teams in Italy and they have continued to produce brilliant talents.

Most times, they send their top players out on loan so that they can continue their development with regular first-team action at the senior level.

Iocolano will now cover for some players who have left like Nicolo Fagioli.

The Bianconeri tweeted about his arrival, saying: “Simone Iocolano is black and white. 

“He arrives from @CalcioLecco1912 and signs a contract until June 30, 2023. He will wear jersey number.”

Juve FC Says

Our Under23 team has some exciting talents in its ranks and that is one reason we need to keep adding players to it.

Most of the youngsters will eventually build a senior career for themselves at the club or outside it.

Regardless, they would need an experienced head around them while they develop their talents and Iocolano should provide guidance and help.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ramsey

This is the reason Aaron Ramsey snubbed this Newcastle United

January 21, 2022
Alvarez

Man City is taking action to beat Juventus to this South American talent

January 21, 2022
juventus finances

Juventus to offer more players reduced salaries to renew their current contracts

January 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.