Juventus adds a veteran to their Under-23 team

Juventus has strengthened their Under23 with the signing of Simone Iocolano from Calcio Lecco.

The attacking midfielder is already 32 and has enjoyed a long career mostly in the Italian lower leagues.

He would bring a lot of experience to the Bianconeri reserve team and probably help them become stronger.

Juve has one of the strongest Under-23 teams in Italy and they have continued to produce brilliant talents.

Most times, they send their top players out on loan so that they can continue their development with regular first-team action at the senior level.

Iocolano will now cover for some players who have left like Nicolo Fagioli.

The Bianconeri tweeted about his arrival, saying: “Simone Iocolano is black and white.

“He arrives from @CalcioLecco1912 and signs a contract until June 30, 2023. He will wear jersey number.”

Juve FC Says

Our Under23 team has some exciting talents in its ranks and that is one reason we need to keep adding players to it.

Most of the youngsters will eventually build a senior career for themselves at the club or outside it.

Regardless, they would need an experienced head around them while they develop their talents and Iocolano should provide guidance and help.