Juventus’ interest in Atalanta’s players extends beyond Teun Koopmeiners, with another potential target emerging in the form of Marco Carnesecchi. While much has been discussed regarding Koopmeiners’ potential move to the Allianz Stadium, it appears that Carnesecchi, the Atalanta goalkeeper, has also caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus is considering a double swoop on Atalanta, indicating interest not only in Koopmeiners but also in Carnesecchi. The Bianconeri have been monitoring Carnesecchi’s performances, particularly during his loan spell at Cremonese.

Given Juventus’ need for a new goalkeeper, Carnesecchi is being considered as a potential future number-one for the club. The Bianconeri will likely explore the possibility of reaching agreements with Atalanta for both Koopmeiners and Carnesecchi in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi did well on loan at Cremonese and has been in good form when he plays for Atalanta this season.

He is one of the gems they have unearthed and could do a good job as a long-term number one for us.

However, it would be difficult to sign Koopmeiners and Carnesecchi in the same transfer window.

Neither will come cheap, and Atalanta will make us pay a lot of money for their signatures.