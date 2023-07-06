Juventus adds another Betis player to their shopping list

Juventus is actively working on their summer transfer plans and has identified several players from Real Betis as potential targets. The Spanish club boasts some promising talents that Juventus believes could significantly contribute to their team.

The Bianconeri are determined to enhance their squad through new signings, and recently, Rodri Sanchez from Betis has caught their attention. This interest is not surprising, as Cristiano Giuntoli has been aware of Rodri’s potential for some time.

However, Rodri is not the only player from Betis that Juventus has their eyes on. According to a report from Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are also keen on Luiz Henrique, another standout performer from Betis.

The report suggests that Juventus views the Brazilian as a player who would thrive in their squad and they are considering making a move to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

We have an ever-growing list of targets, but it does not matter until we add one of these players to our squad.

Other clubs also have these players on their shopping list and if we act fast about adding them to our squad, we could get their signature.