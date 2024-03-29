Juventus has added a new Atalanta midfielder to their transfer wishlist as this season enters its final weeks.

The Bianconeri have been tracking Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners for much of the term, with several reports indicating that the Dutchman is their number-one transfer target.

The Bianconeri are hopeful they can reach an agreement to sign either Koopmeiners or Ederson when the season ends, but another La Dea player has now entered their radar.

According to Calciomercato, the men in black and white are now monitoring Serie A veteran Marten De Roon.

His contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and it appears unlikely that Atalanta will extend it.

As Atalanta has yet to decide on his future, the report suggests that if Juventus receives encouragement that De Roon is leaving Bergamo, they will actively pursue his addition to their squad as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Marten De Roon has been in Serie A since 2017 after initially playing for La Dea in the 2015/2016 term.

He knows the competition well and could be a good addition to our squad if we offer him a one-year deal.

However, we need to be sure that he can still put in a good performance as a backup to our younger players before making a move for him.