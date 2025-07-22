Juventus are actively seeking to strengthen their defensive line this summer, with preparations underway for the potential departures of Alberto Costa and Timothy Weah.

The club has been working to reshape the squad in recent weeks, and there is a growing belief among the management that further transfer activity is required. As part of this restructuring, Juventus are targeting reinforcements in the full-back position to ensure depth and quality are maintained.

Outgoings Prompt Defensive Recruitment

Timothy Weah is reportedly close to completing a move to Olympique Marseille, while Sporting Club have entered advanced discussions to sign Alberto Costa. These talks have been described as serious, and Sporting are not the only club showing interest. FC Porto have now joined the race for Costa’s signature, and there is a strong possibility that a transfer could be finalised in the coming days.

With this in mind, Juventus are actively identifying replacements, and one of their key targets is Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina. The Argentine full-back has fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone and is no longer considered a central figure in the Spanish side’s plans.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Molina Back on Juventus’ Radar

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus have renewed their interest in Molina, a player they previously tracked during his time at Udinese in Serie A. While no move materialised during his spell in Italy, the Bianconeri now view him as a realistic and valuable target to bolster their defence.

A return to Italy could be on the cards for Molina, with Juventus reportedly keen to secure his signature in the coming weeks. The player’s experience in both Serie A and La Liga positions him well to make an immediate impact, should a transfer be completed.

Juventus see Molina as a strong addition to their defensive unit and believes he has the qualities required to contribute positively to the team’s ambitions for the upcoming season.