Juventus is adding new players to their shopping list ahead of next season as they prepare for the start of a new era.

The Bianconeri will appoint Thiago Motta as their new manager in the coming days and are already working on identifying players to help him achieve his goals.

The men in black and white have some of the best players in Europe on their shopping list, and more are being added to it.

Some of their current players’ Juve careers will end with Motta’s arrival, and the club is looking to buy new stars.

The latest name on their radar is Barcelona star Vitor Roque, who struggled to make an impact at the club in the second half of the season.

The Brazilian was expected to move to Camp Nou this summer, but the transfer was fast-tracked to January, and he has struggled since joining them.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus could now rescue him as they add him to their list of targets to improve their squad.

Juve FC Says

Roque has struggled since he moved to Europe, and we should not be considering a move for him.

We need players who are established in European football and can guarantee us success when they play.