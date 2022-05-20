Marko Arnautovic
Juventus adds Bologna star man to their transfer shopping list

May 20, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus will be in the market for new attackers in the summer because they might offload Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

These two players have played an important role in the club’s recent success, and they will leave a huge void if they leave the Allianz Stadium.

The fortunate thing is that a transfer window will reopen in a matter of weeks, so the club can replace them.

Reports have linked several attackers with a move to Juve, and the Bianconeri are keen to add a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

They will not have to look too far, with Calciomercato claiming they consider Marko Arnautovic an ideal signing.

The Austrian currently plays in Serie A for Bologna, and he has a lot of experience, which should help him thrive at the Allianz Stadium.

The report, however, added that they are not the only club looking to sign him, adding that Napoli is also very interested in a move for the former Stoke City star.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is already 33, but he has proven in this campaign that age is just a number, having scored 14 goals from 33 league games for Bologna.

He also still looks very fit and can offer up to two years of experienced backup role to Juventus if he joins the club.

    Martinn May 20, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Is an Ofd Man Summer

