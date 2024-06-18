Juventus continues to scout for top talents to add to their squad, and the latest player linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is Karim Adeyemi.
Juve FC Says
Adeyemi is one of the finest attackers on the continent and he would make our team stronger, but he has to be the right profile for our manager.
He does not score many goals, so Thiago Motta must need him for another job or probably unlock that lethal goalscoring side of his game to fully enjoy his contributions.
It would be interesting to see if Juve can lure him from BVB, but with a good amount of money, we should sign any player.
