The attacker helped Borussia Dortmund reach the final of the Champions League last season and has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time.

Juventus is in the market for some high-profile players in that position, and reports in the last few weeks have linked them with a move for Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

It remains unclear if they can sign any of those Manchester United stars, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have now added Adeyemi to their shopping list.

The German is a fast attacker who thrives on driving at defences and can be very direct.