Juventus continues to scout for top talents to add to their squad, and the latest player linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is Karim Adeyemi.

The attacker helped Borussia Dortmund reach the final of the Champions League last season and has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time.

Juventus is in the market for some high-profile players in that position, and reports in the last few weeks have linked them with a move for Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

It remains unclear if they can sign any of those Manchester United stars, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have now added Adeyemi to their shopping list.

The German is a fast attacker who thrives on driving at defences and can be very direct.

Juve FC Says

Adeyemi is one of the finest attackers on the continent and he would make our team stronger, but he has to be the right profile for our manager.

He does not score many goals, so Thiago Motta must need him for another job or probably unlock that lethal goalscoring side of his game to fully enjoy his contributions.

It would be interesting to see if Juve can lure him from BVB, but with a good amount of money, we should sign any player.