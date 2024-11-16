Juventus is actively targeting defenders as they look to bolster their squad in the next two months, and the latest name on their radar is Benoît Badiashile. The French centre-back has had a relatively steady stint at Chelsea, but with the arrival of the club’s new manager, Badiashile has found himself somewhat sidelined. The new manager’s lack of interest in him has paved the way for a potential departure, and Chelsea is now open to allowing him to leave.

Given Chelsea’s crowded squad, the club wouldn’t miss Badiashile’s departure, which has made Juventus optimistic about securing a deal. However, the Bianconeri are not looking to make a permanent purchase in January. Instead, they are exploring the option of bringing in Badiashile on loan until the end of the season. This would give Juventus the defensive reinforcement they need without committing to a long-term investment just yet.

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is eyeing a move for Badiashile in January. The Frenchman could be an ideal solution to Juventus’ defensive woes, offering experience and versatility at the back. Juventus believes that the 23-year-old could quickly adapt to their style of play, as he has shown promising performances at Chelsea and possesses qualities that would fit well into the Bianconeri system.

Badiashile would likely be keen on the move, especially if it guarantees more playing time, something he may not be able to secure at Chelsea under the new manager. Juventus is confident that they can strike a deal with the Blues and strengthen their defence for the second half of the season.

With his experience and solid form at Chelsea, Badiashile might not require much time to integrate into Juventus’ defensive setup, making him a valuable addition to the club’s push in Serie A and Europe.