Juventus are preparing for another busy transfer window this summer as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season. Despite already making several signings last summer, the Bianconeri find themselves under pressure to make further improvements. The situation around the managerial position remains uncertain, but the club is not waiting for that to be resolved before moving forward with its transfer plans.

With competition expected to be fierce in the market, Juventus are working quickly to position itself ahead of its rivals in the pursuit of top targets. One name that has emerged as a serious option is Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, who has found limited opportunities in England since his move from RB Leipzig.

Juventus Monitor Nkunku’s Situation at Chelsea

Nkunku joined Chelsea with high expectations following an excellent spell in the Bundesliga, but injuries and tactical challenges have prevented him from establishing himself as a regular in the starting eleven. With Chelsea continuing to restructure their own squad, the French international may be made available earlier than anticipated.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus are now closely monitoring Nkunku’s situation and is interested in adding him to its ranks. The attacker’s limited game time in England could make a move appealing from his perspective as well, especially with the opportunity to play more regularly in Italy.

Juventus see Nkunku as a versatile forward who could offer much-needed creativity and movement in their final third. However, there is an understanding within the club that caution is necessary. Nkunku’s form at Leipzig demonstrated his potential, but his struggles at Chelsea raise concerns about whether he can replicate that level in Serie A.

Balancing Risk and Reward in the Transfer Market

Nkunku’s availability presents Juventus with a potential bargain, but the club must be careful not to repeat past mistakes by investing in players who do not fit their system. The Bianconeri will be evaluating his fitness and consistency carefully before committing to any formal move.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on whether the club believes Nkunku can return to his best and deliver consistently in a new environment. If so, he could become an asset for Juventus in their quest to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.