With Moise Kean nearing a move to Fiorentina, Juventus is actively seeking a new striker to serve as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

Despite having Arkadiusz Milik, who is currently injured and likely to depart, Juventus has been exploring several options. Recently, they were linked with Mateo Retegui, but they remain open to other targets and have extended their search to England.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Thiago Motta is interested in bringing Chelsea’s Armando Broja to Juventus as a backup for Vlahovic.

Vlahovic is expected to stay at Juventus, and Broja could join him as another striking option before the summer transfer window closes.

In the coming weeks, Juventus will need to decide between pursuing Broja or Retegui, aiming to finalise Moise Kean’s departure promptly.

Juve FC Says

Broja is a fine striker who has shown good form when he plays for Chelsea in England.

At 22, he also has a lot of room for improvement, and we can trust Motta to develop his talents further at the Allianz Stadium.

Chelsea is on a spending spree and they will be willing to offload him for a decent fee this summer.