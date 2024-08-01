Juventus is following exciting Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa and could make an approach for him this summer.

Nusa has been in the news for several months as clubs around the continent watch him closely.

Although the Norwegian is only 19, he has been a regular for his current club since 2021, gaining substantial game time.

Under Thiago Motta, Juve will play very differently from what fans watched under Max Allegri, and Nusa could be one of the players who helps them play beautifully.

The Bianconeri are working hard in the transfer market and are currently in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi, but if that move fails to materialise, the Old Lady could bring in Nusa, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The attacker will likely be excited about joining a top club like the Bianconeri, which could speed up the move.

For now, Juve has just placed him on their shopping list as an alternative to other transfer targets.

Juve FC Says

Nusa has been in the news as one of the finest attacking talents in Europe for a while now.

He still needs to develop further and is not as experienced as Adeyemi and Galeno, our two other targets.