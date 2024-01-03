Hellas Verona’s emerging talent, Filippo Terracciano, has caught the attention of Juventus with his impressive performances in Serie A.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the promising players under development at Verona, showcasing outstanding qualities in recent weeks. Juventus, known for constantly seeking the best Italian talents to bolster their squad, has been impressed by Terracciano’s displays in the past months.

As Juventus gears up for a potentially busy transfer window, Terracciano remains on their radar. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is monitoring the young talent and is likely to pursue his signature in the summer transfer window.

If Terracciano maintains his impressive form in the second half of the season, there is a possibility that he could become part of Juventus’ squad in Turin from the beginning of the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

We are always on the lookout for the best talents in Italian football, so it is not a surprise that we want to sign Terracciano.

But he knows we are a huge club and must maintain an upward trajectory in his development to keep us interested until the end of the season.

If that happens, we will happily do a deal with his present employers to sign him.